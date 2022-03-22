STORRS, Ct. - Former William Allen and current UConn standout, Tyrese Martin is declaring for the NBA Draft. Martin will be forgoing his final season of eligibility at the collegiate level.
This past season, Martin helped guide the Huskies to a five-seed in the NCAA tournament, and made it to the Big East semifinals.
In 2021-22, Martin averaged 13.6 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, the points average a career best, rebounds tied for a career best. He shot just under 45 percent from the field this past season, and 43 percent from three.