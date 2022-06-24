ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2022 NBA Draft will be a night that former Allen basketball standout, Tyrese Martin will never forget. Martin hearing his name called as the 51st pick to Golden State.
The Warriors trading the rights to Martin to the Atlanta Hawks, one of a bevy of draft night trades.
On Friday afternoon, Martin was honored at Sewards Gymnasium by his former high school coach and the Mayor of Allentown. Mayor Turek dubbing June 24th as 'Tyrese Martin Day'.
Doug Snyder praising Martin for his work ethic from the time he coached him all the way to now, always willing to "jump into the biggest pond" and come out on top.
For Martin, this is a dream come to fruition. He knows the eyes of the city and many more are on him, and he's ready to prove himself worthy of this opportunity on the court, while being a role model off of it.