Paige Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points in the two overtimes, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 in the Bridgeport Regional to extend the Huskies’ record women’s Final Four streak to 14 straight on Monday night.
The Huskies, who had been 0-for-5 in overtime in the NCAA Tournament, will face top seed Stanford on Friday night in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.
Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles outside the site of the Final Four, scored the first five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (29-5).
“Two days ago I said, ‘Win or go home’, but we won and I’m still going home,” Bueckers said. “This is crazy. I’m just so excited no matter the location, no matter where it is.”
The sensational sophomore, who missed two months this season with a knee injury, once again looked like the player who was the AP Player of the Year in 2021. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Bridgeport Region.
“Thank God Paige came back, because she just gives everybody so much confidence and then everybody just kind of played and everybody took turns making plays,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “It was just an amazing basketball game and it was a great showcase for our sport.”
In the Wichita Regional final, top-seed Louisville led for most of the game and knocked off Michigan 62-50 to join South Carolina, Stanford and UConn in the women's Final Four.
Hailey Van Lith scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to help the Cardinals hold off the Michigan comeback attempt. Trailing by eight in the third quarter, the Wolverines closed to with two points on several occasions - the last on a pair of Naz Hillmon free throws midway through the fourth quarter.
After the Hillmon free throws, Louisville held Michigan scoreless over the final 5:40 to punch their ticket to Minneapolis. Chelsie Hall and Kianna Smith scored 15 and 11 points, respectively, for Louisville. Hillmon had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wolverines.
The Cardinals will face overall top seed South Carolina in the first game on Friday with UConn and Stanford tipping off in the nightcap.