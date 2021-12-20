ALLENTOWN - Unbeaten DeSales took their 10-0 record and No. 24 national ranking on the road to Muhlenberg tonight in a local showdown at Memorial Hall.
The Bulldogs demonstrated a balanced attack with 11 players finding the scoring column in a 72-60 win over the Mules. Will Bowen led DeSales followed by Elijah Eberly with 10.
Muhlenberg's Dan Gaines paced all scorers with 19 points and reached the 1,000 point mark with a basket midway through the first half.
The 11-0 start is the best in program history for DeSales.