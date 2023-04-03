EMMAUS, Pa. - In boy's volleyball unbeaten Emmaus hosting Wilson West Lawn - one of the stronger programs out of Berks County.
In the first set, the Green Hornets up 21-18 and set it up for Cael Kratzer who goes high getting the winner in the back of the box. The hosts would go on to take the first set 25-19.
Wilson would battle back and even the match with a 25-22 win in the second set but Emmaus would go on to close things out by capturing the final two sets in identical 25-16 scores to prevail 3-1.