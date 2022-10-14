BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Fresh off a win over rival Freedom on Thursday, the unbeaten Liberty girls volleyball team will open the postseason on Saturday afternoon when they host Emmaus in an EPC quarterfinal match.
The Hurricanes (18-0) are the second seed in the field as Parkland, another undefeated program, has earned the top spot. The veteran-laden 'Canes squad is eager to prove a point this season.
Liberty defeated the Green Hornets 3-0 in September and the winner will face either Central Catholic or Pocono Mountain East on Tuesday.