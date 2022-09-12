ALLENTOWN - Unbeaten Parkland got stronger as the match went on and pulled away for a 3-0 win over Freedom on Monday at Parkland High School.
The Patriots (1-4) almost became the first team to take a set off the Trojans, taking the hosts to the wire in a 25-23 affair.
Led by captain Elena Pursell, Parkland was not to be denied and took the final two sets in more comfortable fashion for another straight set win.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday with Freedom hosting Dieruff and the Trojans traveling to East Stroudsburg South.