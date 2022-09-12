CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - In a battle between the last two Colonial League field hockey champions, Southern Lehigh came out on top with a 4-1 win over Northwestern.
The Spartans scored three times in the first quarter, including goals by freshman Cassidy Clausnitzer and Jillian VandeBunte. Lana Hughes added an insurance goal in the second for Southern Lehigh (4-0).
The Tigers (2-2) were the first team to score on Southern Lehigh this season.
Both teams are back in action again on Wednesday with Northwestern hosting Catasauqua and the Spartans at home against Salisbury.