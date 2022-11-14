The Eagles will go for their ninth straight win when they take on the Washington Commanders in Philadelphia Monday night.
It's the first rematch of NFC East foes this season.
The Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8 in September. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes in that game.
The Birds' defense will face a different quarterback this time around. Taylor Heinicke is subbing for Carson Wentz, who is out with a broken finger.
The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times in the first meeting.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.