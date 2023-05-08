READING, Pa. - Two of the top PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball teams went at it on Monday night with Exeter prevailing over Southern Lehigh in four sets at Reiffton School Gymnasium.
The Eagles fell behind 10-1 in the opening set but rallied to win 25-21 and also captured the second set 25-20.
The Spartans would not go down easily and battled to take the third set 25-18. In a back-and-forth fourth game Exeter would take the game and clinch the match with a 25-23 victory.
Jack Forry had 48 assists and Gage Gabriel had 24 kills as the Eagles improve to 16-0 on the season. Trey West with 10 kills for Southern Lehigh who are 14-3 on the year.