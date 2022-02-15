CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh boys basketball team went undefeated in Colonial League play this season. A season like that, sent them straight into the semifinals.
The Spartans started this season out as a group that many thought would be the hunters, and they've ended up becoming, the hunted.
For this team, that doesn't stop their motivation for wanting to bring home some hardware. Being the hunted has added fuel their fire, wanting to go out and prove that they are best.
Southern Lehigh will take on Palmerton in the second semifinal on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will face the winner between Notre Dame and Wilson for the League title.