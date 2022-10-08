WYOMISSING, Pa. - The unbeaten Wyomissing football team kept rolling in its march through the regular season with a 38-7 victory over Cocalico on Saturday afternoon.
With Penn state head coach James Franklin on hand to check in on 2023 commit Jven Williams, the Spartans raced to a 38-0 lead as Matthew Kramer rushed for three touchdowns and Ben Zechman threw for a pair of scores.
"It means a lot for him to come out to support our community," Williams said. "We're all Penn State fans in Eastern PA. Our community appreciates it and we'll keep rolling through the season"
Wyomissing (7-0) heads to Conrad Weiser on Friday night.