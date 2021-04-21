MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Brandywine Heights baseball team has lost just once through eight game so far this season. The Bullets underclassmen have stepped up to the plate in their strong start.
In their 7-1 start, the biggest win of the season came against rival Kutztown. The Bullets came back in the sixth inning to take down the Cougars.
The Bullets offensive firepower has been on full display for more than just that 6th inning rally. They currently have scored 83 runs in eight games, allowing only 22.
With a season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, it's been a pleasant surprise to the four senior members with how the underclassmen have handled varsity play.