Sports

Undercuffler passes Albany past winless Lafayette, 36-7

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 07:30 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 07:30 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Donovan McDonald returned the opening kick 98 yards for a touchdown and Jeff Undercuffler threw four touchdown passes as Albany cruised to a 36-7 victory over winless Lafayette on Saturday afternoon.

Undercuffler hit Karl Mofor from 48-yards out to put Albany up, 12-0 after Dylan Burns misfired on both first-quarter extra point attempts.

Burns kicked a 26-yard field goal and connected on two of his four PAT attempts. Francesco Ancona kicked the final PAT.

Undercuffler was 19-of-25 passing and threw an interception. Mofor caught four passes for 58 yards and rushed for 135 on 25 carries.

Keegan Shoemaker was 22 of 37 for 230 passing yards, but the Leopards (0-4) were limited to 90 yards rushing on 30 attempts.

Albany completes the nonconference portion of its schedule with two wins in four games and opens the Colonial Athletic Association schedule Saturday against William & Mary.

The Great Danes honored active and retired military and first-responders, including police, fire and EMS workers before the game.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Stafford, Agnew lead Lions over Eagles 27-24
Associated Press

Stafford, Agnew lead Lions over Eagles 27-24

Indians move into tie for 2nd wild card, beat Phillies 10-1

Indians move into tie for 2nd wild card, beat Phillies 10-1

3 things to watch for this NFL Sunday
OliverCardall/Pixabay

3 things to watch for this NFL Sunday

Liverpool extends 100% domestic record with victory against Chelsea
CNN image

Liverpool extends 100% domestic record with victory against Chelsea

Sebastian Vettel's win leaves Ferrari teammate frustrated
2019 Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel's win leaves Ferrari teammate frustrated

Antonio Brown says he won't be playing in the NFL anymore
Getty Images

Antonio Brown says he won't be playing in the NFL anymore

England begins World Cup campaign with battling victory against Tonga
Getty Images

England begins World Cup campaign with battling victory against Tonga

Harper's 3-run blast sends Phillies to 9-4 win over Indians

Harper's 3-run blast sends Phillies to 9-4 win over Indians

Patterson leads Buffalo run attack in 38-22 win over Temple
69 News

Patterson leads Buffalo run attack in 38-22 win over Temple

Kutztown pulls away from Gannon, wins 35-10

Kutztown pulls away from Gannon, wins 35-10