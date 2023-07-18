READING, Pa. - The former Reading High School standout is taking to the court once again at the Geigle Complex. Lonnie Walker IV has returned home to host his annual Summer camp.
Walker, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets never forgetting about where he came from and what his community means to him and vice versa. Hundreds of campers hitting the courts at Reading all looking up to Walker.
Drafted by the San Antonio Spurs before signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, the former Red Knight is happy to be back on the East Coast.
For Walker, it means more time with family and getting to spend time back in Reading for a longer duration in the offseason.
While the camp is a fun time for those involved, Walker preaching what he practices, hard work.