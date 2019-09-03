Underwoods, Wilson hope for memorable season

READING, Pa. - The Underwood family hopes to have a memorable 2019 season with Wilson, their last one together. The team features twin sisters, Bryn and Reagan, with their mom, Kim, who is the head coach.

The sisters are in their senior campaigns and both will be heading to play Division I field hockey next fall. Bryn has committed to American University and Reagan to Liberty.

The Underwoods, however, are focused on making the most of the present, which is going well for the Bulldogs. The team went 2-0 this past weekend.