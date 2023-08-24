EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus high school field hockey program and winning titles have become synonymous over the decades. Entering 2023, this core group of seniors is looking to make it three PIAA titles in four years.
A season ago the Green Hornets quest to capture another PIAA title came up short in the semifinals. That result against Wilson West Lawn has been extra motivation to this group.
It's a large senior class leading the charge for the Green Hornets in 2023, two of those leaders Emma Cari and Jordyn Poll are eager to get the new campaign underway.
Cari emphasizing the will to win even more after a disappointing end to last season, "I think, at least for our senior class, we came off of two back-to-back state championships. Then to lose in the semifinal - that really pushed us to win."
While the dreams of a 'four-peat' were dashed last season, the Green Hornets poise to be a threat once again to make a deep playoff run.