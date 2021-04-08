EASTON, Pa. - When Brett Ungar defeated Richard Figueroa he did what no Notre Dame wrestler had ever done, finish the year ranked 1st in the country.
"The last two years I believed I was the best in the country," Ungar said. "I just had that belief. I knew that if I listened to my coaches, my family, and do my thing, I could conquer that goal."
In the 2020-21 season, Ungar took down two top-10 wrestlers and he also captured a PIAA title.
He finished the season as the top-ranked wrestler, but it was a battle just to get back on the mat for Ungar this year. He fought back after suffering a torn LCL.
He worked his way back and enjoyed a successful senior season. He finished his high school career with a 143-5 record and two state championships, one in New Jersey.
Now Ungar plans to rest a bit and start training once again. He is set to wrestle for Cornell at the collegiate level.