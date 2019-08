PHILADELPHIA - The strong season continued for the Phladelphia Union this past weekend. The local MLS club defeated D.C. United 3-1 at Talen Energy Stadium.

Philly scored all three of their goals in the first half and then had their defense secured the victory in the final 45 minutes of play.

Next up for the Union is a contest against Atlanta United, the reigning MLS champion. Both teams are atop the conference standings.