READING, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union defeated the Reading United 1-0 in a friendly match at Wilson High School's Gurski Stadium on rainy Tuesday evening. The game was part of the team's annual Union Festival.

The Union's lone goal came in the 31st minute of the match. Anthony Fontana buried an open look in the front of the net.

Tuesday's contest was a fun warm-up for Reading, who now prepares to host a playoff contest later this week.