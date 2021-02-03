Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner has been revolutionizing the way to run a franchise in Major League Soccer.
With patience, it has been successful with two players from the club going to Europe and offering players who were once part of the academy the fulfillment of playing profesional.
And of course winning the first trophy in franchise history, the Supporters Shield.
Recently an article in italian (MLS Soccer Italia) spoke with Tanner to understand the mindset of the German.
Tanner went in depth on numerous topics. He explains why he lost interest in the MLS SuperDraft and Generation Addidas. It all had to do with evaluation when he first arrived at the Southeastern Pensilvania club and how some players who were from the Draft were not good enough.
He also mentioned his interest on having multiple partnerships with European clubs rather than only one. According to Tanner, this will help with the transfer of players.
He spoke on the infrastructure and the importance of the Power Training Complex, the complication of the USL and the Paxton-Brenden Aaronson comparison.
Finally, since it's an article in Italian, Ernst mentioned having an interest on some players from Juventus U23, but at this moment it's difficult to bring foreign players due to the pandemic.
For more information on the article click here.
El director de Union Sporting concede una entrevista exclusiva al sitio web italiano
El Director Deportivo del Philadelphia Union, Ernst Tanner, ha estado revolucionando la forma de cómo administrar una franquicia en la Major League Soccer.
Con paciencia, ha tenido éxito con dos jugadores del club yendo a Europa y ofreciendo a jugadores que alguna vez formaron parte de la cantera la realización de ser profesionales.
Y, por supuesto, ganar el primer trofeo en la historia de la franquicia, el Supporters Shield.
Recientemente, un artículo en italiano (MLS Soccer Italia) habló con Tanner para comprender la mentalidad del alemán.
Tanner profundizó en algunos temas. Explica por qué perdió interés en la MLS SuperDraft y la Generation Addidas. Todo tuvo que ver con la evaluación cuando llegó por primera vez al club y cómo algunos jugadores que eran del Draft no eran lo suficientemente buenos.
También mencionó su interés en tener múltiples asociaciones con clubes europeos en lugar de solo con uno. Según Tanner, esto ayudará con la transferencia de jugadores.
Habló sobre la infraestructura y la importancia del Power Training Complex, la complicación de la USL y la comparación Paxton-Brenden Aaronson.
Finalmente, como es un artículo en italiano, Ernst mencionó que tiene interés en algunos jugadores de la Juventus sub23, pero en este momento es difícil traer jugadores extranjeros debido a la pandemia.
Para obtener más información sobre el artículo, haga clic aquí.