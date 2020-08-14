WYOMISSING, Pa. - Berks County is set to host a pro tennis challenge this weekend. The event attracted several world-ranked players to the area as a warm-up before the U.S. Open.
This major event will take place in a unique venue, a Wyomissing resident's backyard. Dr. Ronald Emkey had the court in his backyard for years and now it will host a pro tournament, something he never imagined would happen.
The event is closed to spectators, but will be streamed online.
The players appreciate the opportunity to compete before the U.S. Open, and enjoy the great facility in Dr. Emkey's backyard.
Action is set to begin on Saturday with the championship on Sunday.