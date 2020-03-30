READING, Pa. - The Reading United claimed the last two Eastern Conference titles, but now the team waits to see if they will have a chance to defend their crown here in 2020. Amidst the spread of the coronavirus across the world, the fate of the USL League 2's 2020 season has yet to be determined.
The players are set to report in mid-May and league officials have yet to change their schedule. A conference call is set for April 8 to discuss the next step and any changes that will be made.
COVID-19 has already impacted the United's preparations for the upcoming season as the team was forced to cancel their final tryout this year.
As the sports world is on hold and the future seems uncertain for professional leagues this year, Reading's two-time coach of the year, Alan McCann, noted that there likely won't be a complete cancellation of their season.
Until a final decision is made and a potential new schedule is unveiled, the players are trying to focus on individual work outs and get the edge in the film room.