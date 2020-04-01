PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - An unnamed player for the Philadelphia Union has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, he is the first player in Major League Soccer to test positive. 

Medical staff from the Union have been working with Crozer-Keystone Health System to help treat the affected player. 

The unnamed player experienced mild symptoms, but is feeling better now following the initial results and treatments. There are no other members of the Union organization that have experienced symptoms at this time. 