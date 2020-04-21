READING, Pa. - Exeter's Robbie Unruh has committed to continue his career at the University at Buffalo, the grappler announced via a tweet on Tuesday.
Grateful to announce that I am 100% committed to the University at Buffalo Thank you @EvanRamos_BDE and Coach Stutzman for this great opportunity @UB_Wrestling @PAPowerWrestle #UB’24 pic.twitter.com/jF4UIS4HBe— Robbie Unruh (@robbie_unruh) April 21, 2020
Unruh won county and District 3 gold this past season. He also earned a bronze medal at 285 pounds in the state tournament.