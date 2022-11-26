BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Powerful St. Joseph's Prep scored touchdowns on its first six possessions in a 52-21 victory over Parkland in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs on Saturday at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium.
The Hawks cooled off a Parkland squad that had won seven of their last eight games. Luke Spang hit Jack Harrison with a 26-yard scoring pass and Nakhi Bullock had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half for the Trojans.
Saint Joseph's Prep will square off against unbeaten District 1 champion Garnet Valley in the semifinal round.