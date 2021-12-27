The EHCL and AHL have announced that upcoming minor league hockey games involving the Reading Royals and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have been postponed due to health and safety protocols.
The Royals road contest scheduled for this evening at Worcester will not take place as scheduled due to issues affecting the Railers program. The Phantoms home contest against Cleveland has also been scrubbed because of COVID-19 protocols impacting the Monsters.
Makeup dates for either game have not been announced. Fans holding tickets to the Phantoms Wednesday contest at the PPL Center are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored on the makeup date once it is announced.
The Royals home contest scheduled for Wednesday against Adirondack is currently not impacted by the league protocols.