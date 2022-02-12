READING, Pa. - A valiant effort by the Alvernia women's basketball team came up just short in a 60-58 loss to Messiah on Jack McCloskey Court.
The Wolves erased a double-digit first quarter deficit to take 44-42 lead into the final ten minutes after a Kayla Williams layup late in the third quarter.
The hosts stretched the lead two seven midway through the final quarter but Messiah (19-2, 13-1) outscored Alvernia 13-4 over the final four minutes.
Williams and Tyra Robinson each scored 14 points for Alvernia (10-12, 3-10).