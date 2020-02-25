NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton boys' basketball team has already pulled off one big upset in the district tournament this season, now the Konkrete Kids are looking to do it again. Northampton faces third-seed Easton in the District 11 6A semifinals on Wednesday night.
The seventh-seeded K-Kids advanced to the semifinal round with a big upset over Liberty, who was the second seed in the bracket, in the quarterfinals. The Hurricanes enjoyed a strong regular season with a lengthy win streak in there.
Northampton ended the 16-game win streak of Central Catholic in its regular season finale before going into the playoffs. Northampton is peaking at the right time and are looking to turn that into a championship game appearance.