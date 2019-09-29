Ursinus edges Moravian

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian battled, but lost to Ursinus 35-28 in a Centennial Conference football game at Rocco Calvo Field on Saturday afternoon. In the game, Moravian's Roberto Diez eclipsed the 1,000 career rushing yard mark.

Diez also had 129 rushing yards in the game and three touchdowns to help pilot the Greyhounds' offense.

Ursinus led 35-21 with 3:29 left before Moravian quickly scored to make it just a one score game. Moravian's onside kick attempt failed as their comeback attempt fell short.

The Greyhounds are 0-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play after Saturday's setback. They are set to visit Gettysburg on Saturday at 1 p.m.