ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A continental exhibition game is set to take place at the PPL Center on Friday night. The USA and Canadian women's national hockey teams going head-to-head as part of the My Why Tour.
The last meeting between these two rivals was a 3-2 overtime win for Canada at the World Championships back in August.
These two teams have been fairly even in recent match-ups, each winning five games out of their last 10. With the Winter Olympics coming up in 2022, this game provides a good tune-up for each team.
The game will be broadcast on NHL Network, and begins a string of three-straight games at the PPL Center this weekend.