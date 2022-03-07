Ryder Cup Golf

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. - The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced qualifying sites for the 42nd U.S. Senior Open Championship, to be conducted at Saucon Valley Country Club (Old Course), in Bethlehem, Pa., from June 23-26. Saucon Valley will become the first club to host the U.S. Senior Open three times, having previously been the venue in 1992 and 2000.

Conducted over 18 holes, qualifying will be held at 33 sites across the United States between May 2 and June 1. Doylestown (Pa.) Country Club, located 30 miles southeast of Saucon Valley C.C., will host a U.S. Senior Open qualifier on May 19. The Bucks County course hosted the 2020 Philadelphia Open.

2022 U.S. Senior Open Qualifying Sites (33)

Monday, May 2

Sequoyah C.C., Oakland, Calif.

Tuesday, May 3

Firekeeper G.C., Mayetta, Kan.

Monday, May 9

Sunnyside C.C., Fresno, Calif.

Waverley C.C., Portland, Ore.

Tuesday, May 10

Hawks Ridge G.C., Ball Ground, Ga.

Wednesday, May 11

Biltmore C.C., North Barrington, Ill.

Thursday, May 12

Wynlakes G. & C.C., Montgomery, Ala.

Monday, May 16

Monarch Dunes G.C., Nipomo, Calif.

Waikele C.C., Waipahu, Hawaii

Dellwood (Minn.) C.C.

Sunningdale C.C., Scarsdale, N.Y.

Golfcrest C.C., Pearland, Texas

Tuesday, May 17

Cedar Crest G.C., Dallas, Texas

Wednesday, May 18

CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora, Colo.

River Landing G.C. (River Course), Wallace, N.C.

Indiana (Pa.) C.C.

Thursday, May 19

The Bear’s Club, Jupiter, Fla.

Orchard Ridge C.C., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Doylestown (Pa.) C.C.

Hidden Glen G.C., Cedarburg, Wis.

Monday, May 23

Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club, Ocala, Fla.

Hatherly C.C., Scituate, Mass.

Barton Hills C.C., Ann Arbor, Mich.

Worthington Hills C.C., Columbus, Ohio

Quixote Club, Sumter, S.C.

Oakbrook G.C., Lakewood, Wash.

Tuesday, May 24

Papago G.C., Phoenix, Ariz.

Wednesday, May 25

Enagic G.C. at Eastlake, Chula Vista, Calif.

TPC Treviso Bay, Naples, Fla.

Thursday, May 26

The Club at Las Campanas (Sunset Course), Santa Fe, N.M.

Tuesday, May 31

Goose Creek G.C., Jurupa Valley, Calif.

Council Fire Club, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Wednesday, June 1

The Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades Course), Hot Springs, Va.