BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wednesday at the U.S. Senior Open was a day for the kids to hit the range. The USGA hosting the First Tee Junior Clinic prior to the start of the tournament.
Jeff Sluman talked with the youngsters on the range about the game of golf, from etiquette to those first steps that're key for any young golfer just learning the game.
The day wasn't just about the ins and outs of the game, but some silly and fun questions too. The USGA putting on a fun and informative event for the next generation of golfers.