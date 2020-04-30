READING, Pa. - USL League Two, the league in which the Reading United compete, canceled the 2020 season, officials announced on Thursday. Despite the decision from the league office, officials from the Reading United are keeping their options open for 2020.
"We’re disappointed for our fans, staff, community, and players,” said Reading United president, Troy Snyder, in a news release on Thursday afternoon. “However, unusual times bring opportunities. While we may not feel or see those opportunities now, they will show up at some point.”
The Berks County soccer club is open to holding some exhibition events this summer, at some point, if it is safe to do so with governmental guidelines. Additionally, team officials are looking at the idea of hosting their U-20 and reserve teams this summer for events as well.
The 2020 campaign was set to be Reading United's 25th anniversary season. The team will now celebrate that in 2021.
“The League is committed to providing support and resources to all clubs that are able to bring back soccer to their communities, but we continue to follow local and state health authority guidelines and will return to play only when and where deemed safe to do so," said USL League Two Vice President, Joel Nash, in a statement. "We are grateful to have an incredibly active set of clubs and fans, and thank them again for their support."