READING, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers reassigned goaltender Kirill Ustimenko to the Reading Royals. The netminder was loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last week and made his AHL debut in a win this past weekend.
The 21-year old was sent back to the ECHL club as goaltender Alex Lyon was loaned back to the Phantoms on Monday from the NHL club. He made 38 saves in the team's win over the weekend.
The Royals enjoyed a successful weekend where they scored 12 goals in two games and also welcomed their largest crowd in years to the Santander Arena.
Lyon played in three games for the Flyers during his recall. He notched his first win this season back on Feb. 1.