ALLENTOWN - Lehigh Valley played Utica level through regulation and overtime, but the visiting Comets left PPL Center with a 3-2 victory decided by shootout.
Charlie Gerard put the hosts on top with a first period goal but Utica took the lead with single goals in each of the first two periods.
Hayden Hodgson netted his 14th goal of the season at 6:23 of the third and the teams skated the rest of regulation and the overtime without a deciding goal.
After each team missed through three rotations, the Comets A.J. Greer got the winner in the fourth round of shootout.
Lehigh Valley will host Springfield on Sunday before embarking on a three-game road trip.