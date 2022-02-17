READING, Pa. - The BCIAA girls title game is set for Friday night. Governor Mifflin and Wilson-West Lawn hitting the hardwood with county gold on the line.
These two teams split the season series, their rivalry renewing for the third time.
The Mustangs are trying to win their third title in last four years, while the Bulldogs are trying to bring home the gold for the first time since 2014. This is the first trip back to the title game for the Bulldogs since 2017.
Mifflin proposes quite the threat offensively, scorers at all levels. Wilson, up to the task to bring about a defensive battle to slow them down.
Tip off is set for 6PM on Friday night at Santander Arena.