SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin hosting Wilson-West Lawn on the diamond, a showdown of two top teams from a season ago. The Mustangs hold on for the 2-1 win.
Alexander Velez was firing on all cylinders on the mound Tuesday, striking out 10 batters in a complete game win. He allowed just one run over seven innings.
Both Mustang runs coming in the fifth inning, Travis Jenkins and Mason Woolwine getting the RBIs. Woolwine's sac-fly proving to be the game winner when all was said and done.
The Mustangs improve to 5-0, the Bulldogs fall to 0-3.