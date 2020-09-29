WYOMISSING, Pa. - With the return of Zach Zechman this fall for Wyomissing, that meant Jordan Auman could return to his spot at running back. Now he is contributing their for the Spartans as well as in other areas.
Auman stepped in at quarterback a year ago for Wyomissing as they went on to win the District 3 title in 2019. Now with key pieces back in place, the team looks to be another force this fall.
Auman is one of those key returners, who currently leads the Spartans in rushing and scoring. Despite those statistics, his biggest impact may be on defense as he has two interceptions through two games this season.