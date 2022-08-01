PHILADELPHIA - With the Philadelphia Eagles first preseason game against the New York Jets less than two weeks away, the first full week of practice is underway at the NovaCare Complex.
While there is plenty of hype and positive vibes around some of the Eagles newcomers like Jordan Davis and AJ Brown, there is a core of veterans still remaining from the organization's Super Bowl winning squad of 2018.
Tackle Lane Johnson, entering his 10th season with the Birds, is back for another tour of duty - soaking it all in and continuing to pave the lane for the future.
"Yeah, it's very rare that a group of guys can stay together with a team for the duration of a decade or longer", Johnson said. "I really cherish these moments with (Jason) Kelce. He says this is gonna be his last year - we'll see about that. I'm just cherishing my time with him, Fletch, BG and getting to know the younger guys and carry those guys along."