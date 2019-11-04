EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's basketball team opens up the 2019-20 season at home on Tuesday night against Columbia. The Leopards are expected to be led by a few veteran leaders, including Justin Jaworski, Lukas Jarrett, and Myles Cherry.
The team will be without 2017-18 Patriot League Rookie of the Year, Alex Petrie. He will miss the upcoming campaign due to a medical condition, but is expected to return for next season.
Lafayette head coach Fran O'Hanlon will enter his 25th season leading the program.