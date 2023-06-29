ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs opened the second half of the season with a hard fought loss to Rochester on Wednesday night. This is a group that has shown resilience win or lose all season.
One of the veteran leaders on the team, Jake Cave noting what it takes to be a winning team. "There's the little things that we've got to do better. You've got to run the bases better, play defense better," this team knowing they need to improve down the stretch.
Cave is one of the veteran leaders along with Drew Ellis, they've been helping to stabilize the locker room.
Manager Anthony Contreras commenting on that leadership, "I think the clubhouse has been a stable force for us with older veterans like Jake Cave and Drew Ellis and those guys and the competitiveness that they bring every single day, regardless of if we win or lose the night before, shows every time they come to the field and the way they prep."
Contreras looking for those positive impacts to continue to rub off on the younger guys in the clubhouse.