BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2021 Via All-Stars teams, teams of the year and players of the year were announced on Thursday. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the annual banquet and games will not be held this year.
"This has been a difficult year for all of us and the Via All-Star Basketball Classic wishes to recognize these student athletes for their hard-fought accomplishments,” Lisa Walkiewicz, Via's President and CEO, said in a news release.
Nazareth's Talya Brugler and Jevin Muniz of Executive Education Academy were named the Via Players of the Year.
Via also announced overall boys' and girls' teams of the year in addition to the different, regional all-star teams. Four different all-star teams were announced on Thursday, comprised of players from the East Penn Conference, Colonial League and other local independent schools.
Lindsay Berger (Parkland), Azhani Simmons (Pocono Mountain West), Morgan Sterner (Northampton), Emily Strunk (Stroudsburg), and Trinity Williams (Palisades) were named to the girls' team of the year.
Aaron Bailey (Notre Dame East Stroudsburg), Melkia Copeland (Allen), Chris Hewey (Easton), Kody Kratzer (Palmerton) and CJ Miles (Bangor) were selected for the boys' team of the year.
Click here to view the rosters of the regional all-star teams.