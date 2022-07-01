READING, Pa. - Reading bounces back and moves within one victory of a series win over Somerset. The Fightins score four runs in the sixth en route to a 7-5 win over the Patriots.
Reading trailed early in this one, needed to storm back for the win. The Patriots held a 4-1 lead after the third inning.
Kevin Vicuna coming up with the game tying hit in the sixth inning, part of a three RBI night for Vicuna. His two runs, part of the four-run sixth inning to give the Fightins the lead for good.
Reading holds a 3-1 advantage heading into the final two games.