MOOSIC, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bounced back on Friday night with a 6-4 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The IronPigs held a 5-0 advantage heading into the sixth inning. Ruben Tejada the first runs on the board with a two-run single in the second inning. Later in the fifth, Nick Maton and Matt Vierling drove in three more runs.
A four-run outburst between the sixth and seventh innings by the RailRiders would be it a one-run game.
Vierling would drive in his third RBI, and an insurance run, in the ninth for the IronPigs. The RailRiders would get a lead-off double in the bottom half followed by three straight strikeouts.
Lehigh Valley will look to secure a series win against their rivals on Saturday night.