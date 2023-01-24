ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mike Kopp Court at Rockne Hall officially dedicated on Tuesday night prior to the Central Catholic and Parkland girls basketball game. The Vikettes getting it done for their old coach with a, 63-56 win.
The Vikettes opened the game on a 9-0 run, and allowed just six Lady Trojans points in the first quarter overall. That would change the rest of the way, as the Trojans trail, 29-27 at halftime.
Both teams trading blows in the second half, but the Vikettes would maintain their lead and hang on for the win. Molly Driscoll playing a pivotal part with a game-high 21 points.
Madi Siggins led the way for the Trojans with 18.
Central Catholic is now 15-3 on the season, 5-1 in EPC play, and jumps into a tie with Parkland for first place in the West. Parkland suffers its first EPC loss, 12-5 overall, 5-1 in conference play.