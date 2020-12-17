ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been eight years since the Central Catholic girls' basketball team won a District 11 title, but this year's team may be the one to capture gold.
"We have five people that play quite a bit," ACCHS head coach Mike Kopp said. "We only lost one senior. And the encouraging thing too is the juniors and the sophomores and especially the freshmen right now, we're very athletic. I think more athletic than we've been in a few years, probably about five or six years. So overall, the competitive practices have been great. And the attitudes of the kids have been outstanding. So, I'm looking forward to this year. I just hope that we can continue to play and not have too many stoppages."
The season is currently paused due to restrictions from state officials amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Despite the unusual season thus far, Kopp knows his players are excited for the months ahead.
This year's ACCHS squad is an experienced bunch with years of knowledge that may be helpful in a unique 2020-21 campaign.