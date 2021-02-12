ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Central Catholic girls' basketball team has bounced back nicely from their rough start to the season.
The Vikettes dropped two games out of their first three to start the season, since then they have won eight straight. They're currently at the top of the District XI-AAAA power rankings coming down the final stretch of games.
Head coach Mike Kopp has a younger squad this year, relying on upper classmen Emily Vaughan and Julia Roth to lead the way. Kopp has been impressed with what he has seen out of leaders, and the underclassmen following their path.