ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Central Catholic opened up the PIAA playoffs with a 43-40 win over Pope John Paul II on Tuesday night at Rockne Hall. With the win the Vikings advance to the next round of the state tournament.
Pope John Paul II led 16-11 after the first quarter of play and possessed a 19-13 lead at halftime. The Vikings closed the gap and trailed 31-27 heading into the fourth quarter as the hosts pulled off the comeback win.
Liam Joyce led all scorers with 20 points for the Vikings.
ACCHS advances to face Archbishop Carroll in the quarterfinals on Friday.