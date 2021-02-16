The Vikings and the Blue Eagles posted EPC boys' basketball wins on Tuesday night. Central Catholic bested Allen 58-50 and Nazareth edged Liberty 57-55 in overtime.
In the loss for the Canaries, Allen junior Nate Ellis eclipsed 1,000 career points.
In the first half of the game, the Vikings went on a 21-6 scoring run and held a seven-point lead. In the second half, Allen battled back to tie the game. In the game's closing moments, however, Central Catholic sealed the victory led by Tyson Thomas who finished with a game-high 21 points for ACCHS.
In Bethlehem, Nazareth held on for the win in overtime to keep the Hurricanes winless still this season. The Blue Eagles led by two at halftime and just by one point entering the fourth quarter.
In the extra period, Nazareth converted free throws to secure the road win.
Patrick Dunne and Ryan Kresge each scored 10 points for Nazareth.